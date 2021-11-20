‘RIP Gordon’ memorials have been left outside flats after a fatal fire caused by a cigarette.

After a 69-year-old man died, floral tributes were left at a complex of flats in Kirkby.

Following the terrible fire earlier this month, flowers bearing the message ‘RIP Gordon’ were left at the entrance to Quarry Green Heights in Quarry Green.

In the early hours of Tuesday 16 November, emergency services were called to Quarry Green Heights, Kirkby, to a flat fire where they discovered the body of a man, 69, inside.

After a fire ripped through an unit with individuals inside, police issued an update.

The incident was reported on the 12th level of the high-rise building at around 1 a.m., and firefighters were on the scene by 1.07 a.m.

The fire was put out by 1.37 a.m. after firemen wearing breathing apparatus gained entry to the flat, where they discovered the body of a man known locally as Gordon.

The fire originated in the bedroom of the flat, according to a joint investigation by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police.

According to the investigation, the fire was started by a dropped cigarette.