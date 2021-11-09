Rioter with a crowbar, indicted on 13 counts, claims he saved Officer Fanone’s life on January 6.

Ryan Nichols, a capital rioter, claims he “helped save” Washington, D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone’s life on January 6.

Nichols, a former U.S. Marine, was charged with 13 counts of involvement in the Capitol disturbance. Nichols complained that he and other riot participants had been “targeted” by the government during a phone interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports on Monday, insisting that, rather than participating in violence as the government claims, he heroically worked to rescue women and Fanone on January 6. Fanone has not stated whether or not he received any assistance from Nichols.

“We came out in good faith on January 6 to protest the election results, but we never expected to meet the atrocities we encountered on the west terrace and in the tunnel that day,” Nichols told Newsmax. “We feel targeted and despised by our administration, and we’re being punished as pretrial detainees in this facility.” “When I witnessed women being pummeled and distressed, my rescue instincts kicked in, and I realized I had no choice but to assist in their rescue,” he explained. “As soon as I observed Officer Fanone in trouble, I pointed him out and offered to assist in his rescue.” So, no question, my participation in Officer Fanone’s incident saved his life that day.” After being attacked by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were seeking to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win on January 6, Fanone had a heart attack, a traumatic brain injury, a concussion, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Following the incident, Fanone’s subsequent comments led to him being harassed by some Trump supporters, with the cop receiving rude and threatening voicemails while testifying to Congress about the insurgency in July.

Video footage taken of Nichols during the brawl shows him carrying a crowbar and a bullhorn, according to court records. In the video, Nichols tells the crowd that “if you have a weapon, get your weapon,” and that the scenario is “not a peaceful protest.” Nichols is also accused of bringing pepper spray to the Capitol and attacking officers with it before breaking inside the building.

“Patriots stood firm in their convictions. This is a condensed version of the information.