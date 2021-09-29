Rioter Who Said She Wanted To Shoot Pelosi In “The Friggin’ Brain” Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot.

After a video surfaced showing her making aggressive remarks about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Pennsylvania woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal misdemeanor for unlawfully protesting on restricted grounds.

Dawn Bancroft, 59, of Doylestown, was heard claiming she was seeking for Pelosi “to shoot her in the frickin’ brain, but we didn’t locate her” on the video.

She stated on Tuesday that she did not want to threaten Pelosi.

“I said it in a lighthearted manner. On the way back to the train, we were joking and laughing. It was a blunder of a remark. Bancroft informed the judge, “I didn’t mean it.”

“I understand what I did,” she later added. It didn’t feel right…. That is something I intend to instill in my children. I completed the task. I am to blame. And I’m going to pay the price for my actions.”

Because the video showed Bancroft leaving the Capitol as the comments were made, prosecutors decided not to prosecute her with threatening a member of Congress, which is a crime. Instead, they charged her with a low-level misdemeanor and dismissed three additional criminal charges against her.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan stated, “It’s quite troubling to learn that the purpose [she]came at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was essentially to assassinate the speaker of the House.”

Bacroft’s video was “awful” and “obviously unsettling,” he added.

Bancroft will be sentenced on January 25.

According to CNN, 86 people have pled guilty out of approximately 620 persons prosecuted in connection with the unrest.