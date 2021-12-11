Rio Ferdinand slams a penalty handed to Man City, Liverpool’s championship rivals.

On Saturday afternoon, BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Glen Hoddle agreed that Manchester City should not have been awarded a penalty for a debatable handball call against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite winning 1-0 at Anfield against Aston Villa, Liverpool are still second in the table as Pep Guardiola’s team overcame Wolves by the same scoreline earlier in the day.

The ball struck Joao Moutinho’s arm, and the referee, Jon Moss, gave a spot-kick to the home side, which was calmly taken by Raheem Sterling.

Along with fans on social media, analysts were perplexed as to why the penalty was awarded, and Ferdinand criticized VAR’s use.

“It can’t be a pen,” he told BT Sport. “It’s more not a pen than it is, so I don’t see how it is.”

“You can see it hit his body in slow motion, then it goes out to play.” Does it look more like a penalty than not when a circumstance calls for VAR and I return to it? That is the query.

“Look at his expression; he can’t believe it was given to him. Now I’m even more perplexed about VAR. It does that to you now and again, and you think to yourself, “You haven’t cleaned this up for me.”

“Surely, with technology, the process should be made clearer; instead, this creates additional grey areas.”

Hoddle concurred with the former Manchester United defender and stated categorically that it was not a penalty kick.

“If we see him walk to the monitor and he makes the decision after seeing what VAR has seen and decides it’s a penalty, we’re all delighted with that,” he continued.

“There is no way in hell I believe it’s a penalty.”

In Liverpool’s triumph over Villa at Anfield, Mohamed Salah scored his 21st goal of the season after being awarded a penalty.

Chelsea also won their game against Leeds United courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty, keeping the top three in the Premier League rankings unchanged.