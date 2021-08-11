Rio Ferdinand says of Liverpool and Mohamed Salah, “I’m a little concerned.”

Rio Ferdinand has outlined why he believes Liverpool will have another difficult season this year.

Last season, Liverpool finished 17 points behind the league leaders and were eliminated from Europe in the Champions League quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

However, a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the Premier League season secured third place and Champions League qualification for the Reds this season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

However, due to the Africa Cup of Nations, the Reds will be missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a period in January.

And Ferdinand believes that, combined with the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG earlier this summer, might be expensive for Klopp’s team this season.

“It’s enormous. On Wijnaldum’s departure, the former Manchester United midfielder remarked, “He was the engine in there.”

“You know what it is AFCON this year as well?” he stated on his FIVE YouTube channel before continuing: “You know what it is AFCON this year as well?

“It’s the African Cup of Nations, so they’ll miss Mane and Salah at some point. Wow. Liverpool is having a tremendous year, and I’m worried about them in a lot of ways. They’re going to rely on the same front three as before.

“We don’t know how Van Dijk and Gomez will recuperate. The role of the midfield is crucial. Energy, legs, and intensity were the cornerstones of their midfield.

“They have quality, but it isn’t predicated on possession. It was up and at them in a flash. It was all about transition – losing and regaining control of the ball. Getting up and putting pressure on teams.

“Will they be able to do it now with the guys they have? Liverpool will be without Robertson.”