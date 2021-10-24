Rio Ferdinand makes a remark about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool contract that could have an impact on Newcastle.

The Magpies are currently looking for a replacement for Steve Bruce, and interim manager Graeme Jones has stated that he will lead them against Chelsea in their next Premier League match.

Newcastle’s hierarchy appears to have made no firm judgments about who they want as their next manager, despite the club’s desire for a long-term appointment.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been heavily connected with the job, but he stated after his side’s 2-0 Europa League victory against Brondy that he is happy at Ibrox.

Last season, the Liverpool legend triumphed in Glasgow, putting an end to Celtic’s domestic domination.

Newcastle’s owners are said to want to pick a big figure who can lead the club in an exciting new direction, but Ferdinand feels the former Reds star is holding out for the chance to take over at Anfield.

Both Klopp and Gerrard’s contracts expire in 2024, with the latter widely expected to take over as Liverpool manager when the time comes.

According to Ferdinand, if the Reds manager decides to leave a year early, this could influence Gerrard’s decision to take the Newcastle position.

On his YouTube channel, Ferdinand remarked, “Even Steven Gerrard, I see his name discussed alongside the position as well.”

“I don’t think someone like him would move there because he seems to have his sights set on Liverpool.”

“Can Klopp stay at Liverpool for much longer?”

“So, I just see Steven Gerrard looking at Liverpool as his next move rather than somewhere like Newcastle.” Klopp may stay there for five more years, but because of the guy he appears to be, you could easily see him turn around in 18 months and say, ‘Listen, this is me.’

The Reds boss stressed earlier this year that he intends to honor his Liverpool contract and that no plans for a contract extension are presently in place.

