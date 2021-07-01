Rio de Janeiro police use tear gas to evict a tent city of epidemic ‘refugees.’

Hundreds of homeless families have been evicted from a newly built tent city outside Rio de Janeiro, highlighting Brazil’s resurgent poverty during the pandemic.

Residents erected bonfires to block the entrance to the encampment while police sprayed tear gas canisters and water cannons at the tents, according to television footage.

The city was witnessing one of its coldest mornings on record, with the southern hemisphere in the midst of winter.

A court judgment in favor of the landowner, state-run oil corporation Petrobras, led to the forced relocation in Itaguai.

Residents had been occupying the site since May, naming it the “First of May Refugee Camp.”

On the Globo News television program, an anonymous woman from the informal settlement pleaded for assistance. “I work as a domestic worker,” she explained, her eyes welling up with tears. “Because of the pandemic, the woman dismissed me. Please help me; I don’t have anywhere to go and no family.”

Shantytowns have sprung up in various Brazilian cities, indicating a rise in poverty following the government’s reduction of one of the world’s most extensive social assistance programs.

As the country’s dismal job market has yet to show signs of revival, this has left many people vulnerable to rising prices.

In the three months leading up to April, 14.8 million people, or about 15% of the population, were unemployed, according to the national statistics agency. That tied the highest level since the data series began in 2012, which was reached in the first quarter of 2021.

The eviction, according to Rio’s police department, was part of a legal process to reclaim the parcel of land.

Petrobras stated in a statement that it had provided hand sanitizer and face masks, as well as transportation to three adjacent bus terminals, in accordance with the court ruling.

Children were spotted taking their families’ few belongings out of the area by early afternoon, as heavily armed police maintained guard.