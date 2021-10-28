‘RINOs Stole the Election, We Steal Lives,’ says Pennsylvania GOP Commissioner.

After declining to accept the ex-phony president’s claims about major election fraud, a Republican Pennsylvania election official described death threats he got from fans of former President Donald Trump.

The remarks were made during a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday by Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, who is in charge of overseeing the 2020 election in Pennsylvania’s largest city. He claimed that supporters of the former president called him a “traitor” and a “Republican in Name Only” (RINO) because he correctly counted the ballots.

Schmidt told the committee, “I am a Republican, and I feel that counting votes in our democracy is a holy responsibility.” “I’d like to quickly share with you some of the messages given to me and my family as part of my profession, counting votes.” “We’re dealing with domestic terrorism here. The goal is to terrify, intimidate, and compel people into not allowing our democracy to function properly. This occurred in my situation in the city where our democracy originated.” My testimony before the United States Senate was as follows: pic.twitter.com/Sa1Nt40FOp — Al Schmidt, Commissioner (@Commish Schmidt) 27th of October, 2021 Schmidt was subsequently told to “say the truth or your three kids would be fatally shot,” according to a message he read. Schmidt’s home address, the names of each of his children, and a photo of his house were all included in the menacing message.

“Heads on spikes, treacherous Schmidts,” “maybe cuts and bullets will soon arrive at [Schmidt’s address],” and “RINOs stole election, we take life” were among the other threats. Schmidt was allegedly threatened for allegedly “betraying” the country by refusing to back Trump’s phony allegations, with the threat that “cops can’t help you.” “There are more threats that my family has asked me not to disclose today because they are so violent and upsetting,” Schmidt explained. “My youngest child is seven years old, and I have three other children. This is not acceptable, regardless of our political allegiance.” He went on to say, “Let’s be clear, this is domestic terrorism.” “The entire goal is to harass, intimidate, coerce, and prevent our democracy from functioning properly.” Schmidt went on to say that the electoral threats were not “empty promises.” He gave an example of an incidence involving. This is a condensed version of the information.