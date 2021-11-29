Rinat Akhmetov: Who Is He? Ukraine’s wealthiest oligarch has been accused of plotting a coup against Russia.

Rinat Akhmetov is Ukraine’s wealthiest oligarch, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes Akhmetov has other ambitions, including orchestrating a Russian-backed coup to destabilize the government.

Zelensky’s statements, according to Akhmetov, are “an absolute fraud.”

In a recent statement, he added, “I am appalled by the dissemination of this lie, regardless of the president’s reasons.” “I will continue to fight for a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy, and freedom of expression,” he said. In a press conference on Friday, Zelensky claimed he had recordings of representatives of Akhmetov discussing a $1 billion coup with Russian sources.

“This appears to be a set-up aimed at Rinat Akhmetov, a businessman. This, I feel, is a covert operation. He is being drawn into the conflict with the Ukrainian state “According to Zelensky. “I believe he was the one who began it. I believe it will be a major blunder on his part, because you cannot fight against your own people, against the president who was chosen by the Ukrainian people.” Many people who knew Akhmetov’s name before these current claims identified him with the business and/or media worlds. His fortune stems in part from his role as the founder and president of System Capital Management (SCM), a very profitable financial and industrial holding firm.

Akhmetov, 55, worked as an assistant to another infamous tycoon, Akhat Bragin, before striking off on his own. With this affiliation came accusations that Akhmetov was connected in organized crime, a charge he has faced repeatedly over the years.

Despite the fact that numerous Ukrainian and European publications have withdrawn articles accusing the billionaire of illicit activity, the title of “crime boss” has stuck with him. In 1999, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs recognized Akhmetov as the head of an organized crime organization, and some Wikileaks documents referred to him as a crime boss. U.S. Ambassador John Herbst referred to the billionaire as the “godfather” of a crime family in one of the WikiLeaks cables.

Akhmetov has never been legally charged with a crime, but he did flee to Monaco after the 2005 Orange Revolution rallies in Ukraine against political corruption, when a murder inquiry was launched against him. In 2006, the accusations against him were dropped, and he was allowed to return from exile.

