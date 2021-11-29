Rikki is spending his fourth Christmas at a rescue center with dozens of other dogs.

A Merseyside-based animal rescue has disclosed that they will be hosting more than two dozen dogs for the fourth Christmas in a row.

Freshfields Animal Rescue in Homer Green has a no-kill policy, which means they will not put a healthy animal to death and will keep them for as long as they require.

However, they now believe it is “high time” that some of its longer-term residents experience the warmth that comes from having their own loving home.

As a result, the center has launched their 2021 Christmas Appeal, which seeks to make this Christmas the last one spent in the rescue for the neglected animals.

Every pound donated between the 28th of November and the 4th of December will be doubled by local businesses and private supporters as part of the appeal.

“It’s more necessary than ever to free up places at our rescue centre — during the UK lockdown, 3.2 million ‘new pets’ were there for us,” Helen Stanbury, Director of Freshfields, noted.

“They are now losing their homes and facing uncertain futures due to their owners’ shifting circumstances.” We need to be there for them as well as find loving homes for the animals we have with us today.

“It aches our hearts that dogs like Rikki will have to spend another Christmas with us when all we want for them is a warm lap and a cozy fire in their own home.”

“There are over 20 dogs and cats that are about to spend their fourth Christmas here,” she continued. Because they have less complex demands and can appeal to a larger spectrum of adopters, they have seen all of their kennel-mates leave before them.

“We can provide rescue places to another 400 people on the waiting list over the next three years if we eliminate their hurdles to a home.”

The centre hopes to raise £30,000 in total to offer financially supported adoption, which would help cover the costs of ongoing medical and support for animals whose only barrier to a happy existence is a lack of funds.

This money will be used for a variety of things, including behavior therapy sessions, veterinarian bills, long-term medicine, and transportation.

“Summary comes to an end,” Rikki says.