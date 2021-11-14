Rightmove’s most expensive home in St Helens.

A large property in St Helens is up for sale, and it comes with an eye-watering price tag.

The property, which is adjacent to the town center and located on St Paul Street, contains 21 bedrooms and is now used as aparthotels/serviced lodging.

It has a suggested price of more than £1.3 million on the market.

Due to a “Just Eat loophole,” a popular eatery was forced to close its doors.

An aparthotel is a serviced apartment complex with a hotel-style booking system that allows tenants to depart whenever they want without being bound by a contract.

Currently, the property consists of two different buildings.

The Napier Street Aparthotel is currently being rented as a 12 bedroom apartment.