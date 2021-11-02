Right-back for Chelsea Micah Richards believes Reece James is a “greater defender” than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Both players are highly rated and considered as two of the best young fullbacks in the game, but Richards believes James has the defensive edge.

In terms of attacking ability, the former Manchester City player, who was also a right-back in his playing days, says there is little difference between the two, but the Chelsea star has superior defensive qualities.

“If you look at Reece James, you’ll notice that he has a fantastic right foot. He can take free kicks, corners, and anything else “According to Richards, who spoke on the BBC Football Daily podcast,

“Who has a more impressive delivery than Reece James?” Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only one who has it.

“I believe Reece James has the potential to be a better defender.” He has a bigger frame and can also play the right side of a three.

“He possesses all of the traits because he is physically capable. He has a strong understanding of the game and is a terrific passer. He’s athletic and can cross it. As a result, he has everything.

“As a result, I’d suggest Reece James.”

Both are starters for their respective clubs, and James has four goals and two assists on the season so far.

Alexander-Arnold has yet to score a goal, although he has four assists in all competitions.

Surprisingly, the Liverpool defender has had more defensive actions in the league than his Chelsea counterpart this season.

Alexander-Arnold has more blocks, clearances, and interceptions than James this season, so Richards’ decision to overlook him is odd.