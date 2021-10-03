Ridley Road on BBC: Who’s in it, how many episodes are there, and is it based on a true story?

Ridley Road, the latest thriller from BBC One, will premiere this weekend.

In 1962, Vivien Epstein, a Jewish hairdresser from Manchester, flees her overbearing parents David and Liza Epstein and her impending marriage to pursue her true love, Jack Morris, in London.

Her uncle, the gruff Soly Malinovsky, and Soly’s wife Nancy advise her not to follow Jack to his last known address on the famed Ridley Road.

Vivien, determined to stay in London, takes up residence with the very traditional Nettie Jones and finds work at Barbara’s contemporary Soho hair salon.

Her world is flipped upside down, however, when she learns that Jack has gone missing while working undercover to infiltrate Colin Jordan’s neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement.

Vivien decides to go undercover herself to find out what happened to Jack, with the help of the anti-fascist 62 Group led by Soly and Nancy.

Ridley Road’s Ensemble

Vivien Epstein (Agnes O'Casey)

David (Will Keen)

Liza Epstein (Samantha Spiro)

Jack Morris (Tom Varey)

Soly Malinovsky (Eddie Marsan)

Nancy (Tracy-Ann Oberman)

Nettie Jones (Rita Tushingham)

Barbara (Tamzin Outhwaite)

Colin Jordan (Rory Kinnear)

Danny Hatchard, Hannah Coates, and Gabriel Akuwudike also star in Ridley Road.

How many Ridley Road episodes are there?

Ridley Road is divided into four episodes.

On Sunday, October 3 at 9 p.m., the first episode will premiere.

Every Sunday, the following episodes will show.

Is Ridley Road based on true events?

The true story of a return of fascism and neo-Nazism in 1962 and a group of Jewish men and women who banded together to establish the 62 Group, an anti-fascist resistance organisation, inspired Ridley Road.