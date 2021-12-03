‘Ridiculous’: Man Caught Wearing Fake Arm While Getting COVID Vaccine.

An Italian man is facing fraud charges after he was caught attempting to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine while wearing a fake arm, an act that local officials have described as “stupid.”

The man, who was said to be in his 50s, wanted to earn a “green pass,” or a COVID-19 certificate, despite not having been vaccinated against the virus. He went to his immunization appointment in Biella, a town near Turin in northern Piedmont, wearing a silicone prosthetic.

In August, the country’s first “green passes” were introduced, and in October, they were mandatory in the workplace. The certifications can be earned by recovering from the virus naturally within the last six months or by being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The passes are also required in other parts of Europe as part of efforts to stop the virus from spreading.

The man went to his local COVID-19 vaccine center, signed a consent form in front of a doctor, and lowered his shirt sleeve to receive his shot.

After getting a closer look at the silicone prosthetic, the health care worker in charge of delivering his vaccine suspected something was wrong and ordered the man to remove his shirt.

“I was offended as a professional,” Filippa Bua told La Repubblica.

“I was dubious of the arm’s hue, so I requested the man to reveal the remainder of his left arm.” It was well-made, however the hue wasn’t the same.” “Would you have anticipated that I’d have such a physique?” the man reportedly asked to her after removing his shirt. “At first, I assumed it was a patient with an artificial arm,” the health care worker told La Stampa, explaining that the man’s veins were not apparent.

Alberto Cirio, Piedmont’s president, and Luigi Icardi, the region’s health commissioner, said in a joint statement that the individual will “now have to respond to the justice.”

“The health worker’s promptness and skill destroyed this person’s plans,” the two remarked.

“If it weren’t for the fact that we’re talking about a gesture of immense weight, the case would be laughable,” the authorities stated.

In light of the situation, the man’s conduct were “unacceptable.” This is a condensed version of the information.