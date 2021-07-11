Riders attempted desperately to resuscitate a man who collapsed and died while participating in a charity bike race.

On Sunday, July 4, emergency personnel were dispatched to Queensway tunnel after reports of a 64-year-old man from Liverpool becoming ill.

The man died on the spot while participating in the Liverpool Chester Liverpool (LCL) Bike Ride.

The ECHO spoke with a spokeswoman for the LCL bike ride, who expressed gratitude to those who halted the ride to assist the man.

According to the LCL bike ride: “We can confirm that on Sunday, July 4th, 2021, during our 28th annual LCL bike ride – an all-inclusive, all-ability bike ride that brings communities together to raise much-needed funds for local causes – a medical emergency involving one of our participants occurred. Support was immediately dispatched.

“The Queensway (Birkenhead) Tunnel was stopped for several hours due to this medical issue.

“We arranged for all other competitors to return to Liverpool utilizing Mersey Ferries services and an altered finish route in collaboration with Merseytravel.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this terrible time, and we appreciate the participants who came out to show their support.

“From the LCL Bike Ride team, with all our love.”

Those taking part in the ride, on the other hand, did not learn about the disaster until the end of the event.

Winston Conradie said on the ECHO’s Facebook page, “I did the bike ride yesterday and found out at the finish…. “I have some very bad news.”

“We finished the trip and returned to the tunnel not knowing what had happened!” Madge McCaffrey said. So sad to hear this news after such a lovely day with our friends! Rip.”

“Ride on brother xxx,” Phil Winston said, among many other condolences to the man.

“Terribly so sad to see this, sorry for the friends and family, may the person Rest In Peace,” Steven Thomas Earnest Roberts commented.