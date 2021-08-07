Ricky Tomlinson criticizes the government for failing to assist workers who have suffered losses as a result of the lockdown.

Ricky Tomlinson gave a fiery statement at a rally to draw attention to the hardship of individuals who have been denied financial assistance during the pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered in Derby Square today (Saturday) to attend a rally calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help the millions of workers who have been without pay since the country was put on lockdown last year.

Excluded Unity Alliance, a lobbying group, organized today’s gathering to draw attention to the situation of workers who did not qualify for government assistance during the lockdown.

Mr. Tomlinson, star of The Royle Family, accused the government of being unconcerned about the plight of regular people affected by the pandemic. Mr Tomlinson used the example of a group of young people who “didn’t have a carrot” in common.

“We’ll show them comedians in Downing Street, Boris the buffoon, and that’s just the beginning,” he continued.

Ellie Phillips, a Liverpool native, was present at today’s protest. “The government’s strategy does not make sense,” she told The Washington Newsday after the event.

“How can they provide assistance to one group of taxpayers while excluding another group just because they are paid in a different way?

“I’m a freelance writer and broadcaster, and I remember how difficult it was during the pandemic. Today, though, is about the millions of self-employed employees, ranging from teachers to those who work for the NHS on a freelance basis.

“It’s also about how many people have been overlooked and forgotten over the last year. Those who rely on food pantries to feed their kids.”

Kim Johnson and Bill Esterson, as well as Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham, were in attendance.