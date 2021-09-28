Ricky Gervais SuperNature tour 2021: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, how to acquire tickets, and prices

Next month, Ricky Gervais will bring his new live performance to Liverpool.

In October, Ricky Gervais, the creator and star of The Office, Extras, Derek, and the critically acclaimed new smash After Life, will bring his new show SuperNature to the M&S Bank Arena.

Ricky’s most recent Netflix stand-up special, “Humanity,” was a worldwide success. It was his first in seven years.

Ricky Gervais will play at the M&S Bank Arena on Friday, October 22.

In order to attend, visitors must present verification of COVID-19 status. Here’s where you can learn more about it.

There are also some resale restrictions for the show, including a limit of six tickets per person and per household.

Over this sum, any tickets purchased, resold, or offered for resale will be canceled. This event’s tickets may not be resold or offered for resale, and any tickets purchased, resold, or offered for resale will be canceled.

Tickets for Ricky Gervais’ SuperNature at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1.

The starting price is £32.85.

You may get tickets through Live Nation or the arena directly here.