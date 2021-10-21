Ricky Gervais’ petition to end animal testing is less than 5,000 signatures away from being debated in Parliament.

More than 95,000 people have signed a petition requesting for the Animal Welfare Act to be amended to include laboratory animals.

The petition only needs a few thousand more signatures to reach 100,000, after which it will be debated in Parliament.

The Animal Welfare Act now protects protected animals from “unnecessary suffering,” which includes any animal cared for by humans as well as all wild animals.

The Act, on the other hand, exempts animals employed for “scientific or educational reasons.”

Animals are currently employed to test things like medicine and vaccine development, learning how animal and human bodies work, and testing pollutants for their potential influence on human health and the environment.

According to the RSPCA, more than 100 million animals are used for experimentation every year throughout the world.

“A recent exposé presented heartbreaking evidence of the factory farming of laboratory canines in the UK,” the petition page adds. Experiments on dogs and other animals are generally reported to have failed in the hunt for human cures and treatments.

“Recent study and testing on animals is not viable, according to current science from a variety of professions. To avoid unnecessary suffering, the government should alter the law to include laboratory animals under the Animal Welfare Act’s protection.” Ricky Gervais and actor Peter Egan spearheaded the campaign, which included Scarlett, a “Beagle Ambassador” who was rescued from a lab after two years of testing. Because of their docile temperament, beagles are frequently used in animal experiments.

Following the publication of film revealing the treatment of dogs at an animal research laboratory, the petition was started. The dogs can be heard whimpering as they are carried into small cages onto a lorry in the footage.

The video then shows a dog being fed an unknown chemical through a tube, as well as bins labeled “dogs” being wheeled out of the lab.

“It’s awful to hear these puppies begging for mercy and help,” Ricky, a comedian, said of the video. “This appalling animal cruelty must be outlawed immediately.” In August of this year, the government responded to the petition by saying, “Summary concludes.”