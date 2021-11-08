Rick Scott refuses to say whether or not the candidate accused of strangling his wife is the “right candidate.”

When questioned by CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday, NRSC Chair Rick Scott refused to answer whether Sean Parnell, a Trump-backed Pennsylvania candidate who has been accused of domestic assault, is the “appropriate candidate.”

Laurie Parnell, Parnell’s wife, stated in a November 1 divorce and custody hearing that he choked her, called her a “whore,” and hit their children. She claimed he once slapped one of their children so hard that welts appeared under the child’s t-shirt.

“I have never lifted a hand in anger against my wife or any of our three children,” Parnell stated in a statement.

Scott was asked about the charges by Keilar on Monday, and if he believes Parnell is the “appropriate candidate” for the election. Scott refused to respond, stating that he “does not endorse or oppose anybody in primaries.” “I believe that in the end, people will look at someone’s past and ask themselves, ‘Is that the type of person they want, and are they talking about the issues I care about?'” he explained.

He went on to say that he believes the state’s voters will “decide who the appropriate candidate” is, but he didn’t respond when Keilar questioned if Parnell is the type of candidate Scott is looking for.

“Both Republicans and Democrats have primaries in Pennsylvania, so we’ll see who emerges victorious. The truth will be revealed. We’ll find out what people really believe “Scott remarked.

Scott’s job as leader of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is to recruit Republicans to run in crucial Senate contests. Because incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey is not running again, Pennsylvania, a swing state that President Joe Biden won by just over one point, is widely considered to be one of the most carefully watched elections.

Former President Donald Trump nominated Parnell, a former Army ranger, in the Republican primary, saying he has his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

In a statement, Trump said, “He will make Pennsylvania extremely proud.” “Sean Parnell will always prioritize America.” Parnell previously ran for the United States Congress in Pennsylvania’s 17th District, which includes Pittsburgh and the surrounding districts. He fell by just over two points to Democrat Conor Lamb, the incumbent.

Several other candidates have entered the Republican primary, but Parnell has emerged as the frontrunner in polls. This is a condensed version of the information.