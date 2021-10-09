Rick Jones, the host of Fingerbobs, has died at the age of 84.

Jones, who was born in Canada, first appeared on British television in the 1970s as co-host of Play School.

Jones went on to star in series including Watch and Play Away.

His work on the 1970s classic Fingerbobs, in which he constructed finger puppet figures, was possibly his most well-known contribution.

“Another part of my childhood fades,” broadcaster Kay Burley commented on Twitter. Rick Jones, the host of Finger Bobs, has passed away. He was 84 years old.” Garry Vaux, an author and cartoonist, paid tribute to Jones on Twitter, hailing him as a “giant creative spirit”: “Rick Jones, as Yoffy from Fingerbobs, has died at the age of 84, which is quite tragic.

“Many years ago, I interviewed him for my book, and we stayed in touch.

“He was a big creative force, a gifted musician, and a life enthusiast. I’ll miss him terribly.”