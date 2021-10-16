Richarlison sends a message to Carlo Ancelotti, comparing him to incoming Everton manager Rafa Benitez.

Richarlison, an Everton forward, has expressed his gratitude to former manager Carlo Ancelotti, saying that the Italian was instrumental in his growth.

Ancelotti arrived at Goodison Park in December 2019 and steered the Toffees through a period of ups and downs before departing for Real Madrid in the summer.

Richarlison’s lone full season in command at Goodison Park was undoubtedly his most difficult, as he only managed to score seven Premier League goals, compared to the 13 he scored in each of the previous two campaigns.

Richarlison, on the other hand, was responsible for some of the most memorable moments of what turned out to be a disappointing season, including the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Brazil international heaped praise on Ancelotti, claiming that his methods are comparable to those of current Toffees boss Rafael Benitez.

He said, “Ancelotti is a guy I’m extremely grateful for.” “He helped me grow as a player and provided me a lot of off-field advice, which I will remember for the rest of my life. He is a brilliant thinker with well-defined thoughts.

“Benitez takes the same approach as Ancelotti. He is very clear about what he expects from each player, is extremely demanding, and strives to get the best out of each of us.” Richarlison has only appeared in four Premier League games this season due to an injury sustained in a 3-1 win over Burnley after a violent challenge from James Tarkowski.

Despite evidence of the former Watford man returning to training this week, Benitez has stated that the forward will not be fit to face West Ham on Sunday.

Last season, the Hammers finished ahead of Everton, securing a Europa League spot for the upcoming campaign. This season, Richarlison believes the Toffees should aspire for something similar.

He stated, “We want to take Everton into Europe, and I think we can do it this season.” “Our supporters and the club have earned it..” The summary comes to a conclusion.”