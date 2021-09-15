Richarlison requires more referee protection, but Abdoulaye Doucoure is a complete midfielder.

One of them was James Tarkowski’s tackle. The audience would have loved it if one of us had done it in the blue shirt, but when it’s against you and against Richarlison…

There was a plan in place. I’ve experienced what it’s like to make those tackles. It’s something I’ve done my entire career; you want to go in fair but strong. Unfortunately, football has progressed since my time, and he was really fortunate to get the ball.

Richy may have sat out for an extended period of time. In the first half, Richarlison was also tackled by a teammate from the side.

Gary Neville was correct about Martin Atkinson’s Everton performance, and the Premier League must pay attention.

Teams will be on the lookout for Richarlison if he goes down, and they will try to bother him because they know he has a tipping point.

He is gaining knowledge. He reacted to players when he initially arrived at the club, but he’s still a young kid. You can kick him as much as you want, but he will rise up and refuse to give in.

He wants to make an effect on the game, score goals, and be the main man, and he was frustrated on Monday, but that’s something I admire. He’s pushing himself to be the best he can be, which will benefit us as a group.

He did get kicked, and it’s fantastic to see Seamus Coleman, as the leader, protecting him. Following the first challenge, all of the participants began to congregate.

Richarlison is a vital player for us, and I’m surprised (well, not surprised) that referee Martin Atkinson didn’t say anything to Tarkowski, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything,

Richarlison’s teammates need to speak up to the officials because he isn’t getting the protection he needs from them, and Rafa will come out in the media to defend Richy as well.

That could have been a nightmare tackle if Richy hadn’t touched the ball, and we don’t want to see that. He went in, lost control of his body, and was quite fortunate.

I was worried about Seamus Coleman before I found out Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasn’t in the squad. “The summary has come to an end.”