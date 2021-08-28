Richarlison reacts to Everton’s penalty squabble in Brighton’s victory.

Richarlison has sought to explain why he demanded to take Everton’s penalty against Brighton on Saturday.

Seamus Coleman was felled in the area by Brighton defender Joel Veltman with the Toffees up a goal thanks to Demarai Gray’s first-half strike, and referee Jon Moss dutifully pointed to the spot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the Blues’ official penalty taker this season, and the number nine was ready to step up again after calmly putting the ball home from 12 yards out against Leeds at Elland Road last Saturday.

Richarlison, on the other hand, had different ideas and dashed over to assume command as soon as the whistle blew.

As the sides prepared to take their positions, the Brazilian had the ball under his arm, ready to drop it on the spot when Moss gave the signal.

His teammates, on the other hand, were quick to point out that he wasn’t the chosen penalty taker.

Richarlison didn’t appear pleased, but he eventually gave the ball over to Calvert-Lewin after much persuading.

With more pressure on his shoulders, the striker maintained his composure and focus, unleashing a low shot into the corner to past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and double Everton’s lead.

Despite having to give up the ball, Richarlison joined in the celebrations with the rest of the team, and on Saturday evening, he attempted to explain why he wanted to take the spot-kick ahead of the manager’s choice.

A comment published in Portuguese from Richarlison’s official account in response to a photograph of the incident on Instagram read: “For those who don’t know here, there is a hierarchy where I waited for three years to receive my chance.”

For nearly a decade, penalty taking responsibilities at Goodison Park were a closed shop, with Leighton Baines dominating with a near-perfect record from the spot.

Following the left-decision back’s to retire at the end of the 2019-20 season, it appears Richarlison was hoping to take over as the spot-kick specialist.

Calvert-Lewin is the designated taker and will hit the first penalty Everton is granted in a game, while Richarlison will take the second if, as Rafa Benitez stated after the game.