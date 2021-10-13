Richarlison provides an update on Finch Farm as Everton awaits the return of an injured player.

As he continues his recuperation from injury, Richarlison has shared a video of him going through individual training routines.

Everton have been without a number of key players in the weeks running up to the international break, including the Brazil international.

The 24-year-old was injured in a contentious challenge with James Tarkowski in the Blues’ win over Burnley last month, suffering a knee problem that has kept him out until now.

Richarlison has continued to work on his fitness at Finch Farm after missing the last international break, and has now issued a quick update to supporters on how he is doing.

The forward can be seen taking part in an individual exercise in the club’s training complex on his Instagram story, which was later published to Everton’s official Portuguese-language Twitter account.

Richarlison demonstrates rapid passing while traveling between cones and delivering the ball to the person filming the video behind the camera.

This comes after a two-week update in which the Brazilian was in the gym and demonstrating the strain he was applying to his previously damaged knee.

Everton face West Ham United in their first match following the international break on Sunday lunchtime, with Rafa Benitez hoping for developments on a number of other absent stars before then.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman were in individual sessions little over two weeks ago, while Lucas Digne returned from France early due to a muscular problem.

Benitez is expected to deliver updates on all of his important players in his pre-match press conference later this week, with the left-back set to be inspected ahead of this weekend’s showdown.