Richarlison delivered a personal message to Rafa Benitez, hinting towards an injury return for Everton.

Everton will be looking to get back on track when they travel to Molineux on Monday night to face Wolves.

Everton will be looking to get back on track when they travel to Molineux on Monday night to face Wolves.

Rafa Benitez’s side has lost both of their Premier League matches in the last two weeks, first to West Ham and then to Watford at Goodison Park last weekend.

The Hornets’ humiliating defeat has put supporters in a gloomy mood for the coming week, with many hoping for a turnaround for the trip to face Bruno Lage’s side.

The Blues have been hard at work on the Finch Farm training pitch in order to be as prepared as can for their match against Wolves, and the club has released some behind-the-scenes images to give fans a taste of the action.

From Everton’s latest collection of training photos, we’ve picked out four items worth noting.

First and foremost, it’s worth noting that Benitez could make a comeback this weekend.

Everton have been without a number of key players for the bulk of the season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina being the most notable absentees.

Unfortunately, that will remain the case this weekend, as neither player is yet ready to return to action, with Abdoulaye Doucoure also missing from the most recent photos.

The photos, on the other hand, allude to a possible comeback to the squad.

Everton’s midfield choices continue to be a problem, as Fabian Delph can be seen taking part in the practice in some of the photos.

Andre Gomes, on the other hand, hasn’t been seen in the session, which could just be a coincidence and doesn’t mean he’ll be unavailable this weekend.

With a few days of training left before returning to Wolves, these photographs were shot earlier in the week, so there’s still time for things to alter on the injury front.

It’s worth noting that a lot of youngsters were involved in first-team training.

It’s not surprising to see Lewis Dobbin engaged in first-team training sessions any longer, as he continues to impress Benitez.

