Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are both out with injuries, according to Rafa Benitez.

Richarlison hopes to be healthy for Watford’s visit, while Everton manager Rafa Benitez is less optimistic about Dominic Calvert-chances. Lewin’s

Richarlison and Calvert-absence Lewin’s was felt against West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday, as the Blues were unable to convert a flurry of crosses.

Everton suffered their second league defeat of the season after West Ham won the game thanks to an Angelo Ogbonna header.

Benitez will be hoping for a win against Watford at Goodison Park next Saturday, when he thinks Richarlison will be fully healed from a knee injury that has kept him out of the last four league games.

Calvert-chances Lewin’s of returning to fitness after a broken toe, on the other hand, are slim.

“I believe Richarlison is coming closer,” Benitez affirmed. “Dominic will take longer, but Richarlison is getting closer.”

“The fact that we won without Richarlison or Dominic indicates we can do it again,” he continued, “but when you play against a good team and you have certain chances, you have to take them and if you don’t, you have to keep going.”

“If you don’t have these players, you’ll have a harder time changing and putting fresh legs on.”

“It’s more noticeable when you play against a good team, but we were still winning, and we have to keep winning.”