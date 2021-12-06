Richarlison and Demarai Gray were outstanding for Everton against Arsenal.

In what was a largely calm affair in terms of clear-cut opportunities for both teams, wasn’t given much to do throughout the match. There wasn’t much he could do when Arsenal scored.

In the first 45 minutes, he was very energetic and active, but he lost Tierney in the build-up to Arsenal’s goal. However, he had a strong second half, including a crucial late block to keep Martin Odegaard at bay.

While on the field, he was excellent, but he should not have been hurried back so soon. Before the half-hour mark of his return, he was replaced by Mason Holgate, who continued his previous injury difficulties.

For Everton, he had a good game at the center of the defense, both defensively and in possession. He won practically all of the aerial duels at the back, something Everton desperately needed.

Early on, he got the crowd moving with a usually hard tackle, and he maintained that enthusiasm throughout the game. For the initial goal, he was caught behind Odegaard, but in the second half, he produced a fantastic block on the Arsenal man.

His performance against Liverpool in midweek was noticeably better. The Brazilian, particularly in the second half, returned to his aggressive nature and looked much better in possession than in prior games.

Clearly tried to go into more advanced parts of the pitch throughout the game and press the Arsenal defense high up the field, but missed his only half-chance to score in the first half. Today, though, was a much more relaxed performance all-around.

Over the game, there was some dazzling play on both flanks, which appeared at various times throughout the 90 minutes. However, it was his defensive determination that made all the difference, and he should be congratulated once more.

When he did get in possession, he was asked to do a lot of running at the top of the pitch to close down the Arsenal defense, but he couldn’t have much of an impact creatively.

When he was on the ball in the first half, he looked like Everton’s most threatening player, including another great cross that no one got on the end of. He’ll be right up there with his incredible rocket of a second goal. “The summary has come to an end.”