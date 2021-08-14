Richarlison and Demarai Gray were good for Everton against Southampton.

He couldn’t do anything about the goal against him, but his distribution to get the ball up the pitch as quickly as possible was generally good. In the second half, he had to come in and gather some dangerous James Ward-Prowse corners, which he handled admirably.

Despite running up and down the field swiftly and assisting Townsend down the right flank, he was caught out defensively by Moussa Djenepo a number of occasions throughout the 90 minutes as the Southampton winger caused problems.

In the first half, he appeared to be missing beside Michael Keane, but he recovered in the second half and looked much more at ease after the break.

This was not the best match for the centre-back. In the first half, it was his error that allowed Southampton to take the lead, though he seemed to restore his composure in the second.

In the first half, he didn’t get as much of a chance to get forward as he would have wanted, but he did keep former teammate Theo Walcott quiet at the opposite end. In the second session, he reversed the trend with some dangerous crosses into the box.

To begin the game, he looked particularly sharp in continuously bringing the ball out from the back, and his goal was brilliantly taken and well-deserved for his play.

Another player who got off to a good start, including a decent long-range effort, then recovered from a slight lull near the end of the first half to truly shine in the second.

The new summer signing put forth a strong first performance. His header early in the second half set up Richarlison’s goal, and his crossing skill was on full display for the rest of his time on the pitch.

When he was playing as a No.10 in the first half, he appeared Everton’s sharpest forward player, and he continued that trend in the second half with some more lovely play down the left-hand side. The former Bayer Leverkusen player made a fantastic debut.

He was the impetus for Everton's comeback, stretching and equalizing shortly after, taking advantage of his new center position.