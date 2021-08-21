Richard Yu explains why he thinks impact is more important than income.

Although money is necessary for survival, Richard Yu believes that making an impact is more vital than making money. Most entrepreneurs are so preoccupied with generating cash that they overlook the impact of their businesses on consumers. Successful business people, on the other hand, recognize the importance of building a reputation that precedes them in order to develop financially.

Richard Yu is an entrepreneur who believes that ‘impact over income’ is the way to go. Yu is the founder of a business school for entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants. Yu helps people navigate the internet world by leading them through the process of starting their own consulting and coaching businesses from the ground up. His workshops also provide knowledge and advice on how to grow existing enterprises.

Richard Yu thinks that information is power, and he focuses on equipping entrepreneurs with the skills they need to survive and grow in their fields. When it comes to money, Yu has made his opinion clear. According to him, revenue is a mirror of impact, which is why he focuses on having a tangible and beneficial impact.

Richard Yu shares his knowledge and expertise with other entrepreneurs since he is the best at developing organic plans that do not rely on paid approaches. His shows emphasize the importance of making a lasting impression on viewers. This has a knock-on effect in terms of future business, referrals, and recommendations. Yu continues, “The people whose lives you’ve affected become walking testimonials for your business.”

Richard Yu goes on to say that effect is considerably more important than income in growing a firm. Differentiating a company’s influence on individuals is the most effective approach for it to stand out.

Finally, Richard Yu contends that any firm should have a human-centric strategy. He advises business owners to avoid treating customers like cash cows. “Humanizing your approach to sales, marketing, and research tactics is substantially more crucial to develop enduring relationships,” Yu explains.

According to Richard Yu, your effect is much more significant than your earnings or profits. Even if your resources run out, your legacy and impact will last a lifetime.