Richard Spencer’s opening statement in the ‘Unite the Right’ trial is cut off by the judge.

During a trial regarding the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a judge cut off white nationalist Richard Spencer’s opening remarks. For allegedly planning to commit violence at the event, Spencer and 14 other defendants face civil charges.

According to Insider, Judge Norman K. Moon interfered three times during Spencer’s opening remarks because he wouldn’t “keep to the facts.”

When Spencer stated that he had never been arrested due to violence at the protest, Moon cut him off. Such arrests, according to Moon, were irrelevant because the matter was a civil one rather than a criminal one.

When Spencer complained that the demonstration deserved the same free-speech protections as the nationwide Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the summer of 2020, Moon cut him off for the second time. The BLM protests ended in “vandalism, looting, and bloodshed,” Spencer claimed, but Moon cut him off, asking him to “keep to the facts of this case.” When Spencer began speculating on the consequences the trial could have on the concept of “justice,” Moon interrupted him for the third and final time. Moon explained to Spencer, “This isn’t where we’re delivering a message. The question is whether the plaintiffs have established what they need to establish in order to hold the defendants accountable.” Nine plaintiffs—Charlottesville residents and counter-protesters who were hurt during the two-day rally—are suing Spencer and his co-defendants.

Pre-rally text communications between Spencer and other attendees and organizers, according to the plaintiffs’ lawyers, appeared to condone deliberate violence. Cristopher Cantwell, a white nationalist convicted on assault charges tied to a gathering, asked Spencer if committing violence would be “worth it” in one such chat. According to plaintiff attorney Karen Dunn, Spencer allegedly told Cantwell, “It is, at least for me.”

Spencer has contended that because he was not a rally organizer, he should not be a defendant in the lawsuit. Spencer claimed that rally organizer Jason Kessler was the one who invited him to speak. Spencer also stated that Cantwell was simply a “acquaintance” to him. The National Policy Institute, a research organization led by Spencer, did, however, generate rally preparation documents. Various alt-right groups linked to violence were invited to the event, according to the group’s papers.

Anti-Semites and members of the Proud Boys, a male chauvinist group with ties to white supremacists, were among the speakers at the gathering.