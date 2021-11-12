Richard Ratcliffe is on his 20th day of fasting in protest of his wife’s arrest in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-husband Ratcliffe’s is on his 20th day of hunger strike after meeting with a Foreign Office minister left him “deflated” about his wife’s continuing captivity in Iran.

Following his meeting with James Cleverly on Thursday, Richard Ratcliffe described himself as “trapped in the same status quo,” accusing the British government of failing to do enough to fix the matter.

Mr Ratcliffe, who began his hunger strike outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London on October 24 after his wife’s latest appeal was denied, said that while those there were “absolutely kind, real, sympathetic,” he left feeling “hopeless.”

Mr Cleverly’s update, which lasted just over 30 minutes, came after meetings between UK officials and Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani.

Mr Kani had been “pressed on the need for Iran to promptly free all British people unfairly jailed in Iran,” according to a spokesman for the FCDO.

Mr Cleverly then met with Mr Ratcliffe “to reinforce our commitment to reuniting his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with her family in the UK,” according to the statement.

Mr Ratcliffe, though, told reporters shortly after the meeting that he felt “a little bit more depressed,” adding, “We’re still locked in the same status quo.” We’re still dealing with the same issues that led to our hunger strike.

“I don’t think they’ve sent a strong enough message to Iran that kidnapping people is unacceptable.” At the moment, I don’t believe Iran faces any penalties for continuing to kidnap and use British nationals as hostages.” “What’s to stop them (Iran) threatening to throw her in prison again?” he said, adding that he believes his wife will be “OK till Christmas.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a dual British-Iranian woman, has been held in Iranian jail since 2016 on charges of trying to overthrow the government.

When she was caught and sentenced to five years in prison, she was escorting the couple’s daughter, Gabriella, to meet her relatives. She spent four years in Evin Prison and one year on house arrest.

According to her family, Iranian authorities informed her that she was being held because the United Kingdom had failed to pay.