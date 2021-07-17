Richard Madeley’s moments on Good Morning Britain have been compared to Alan Partridge’s.

This week, Richard Madeley made a guest appearance on Good Morning Britain as a stand-in presenter.

The experienced broadcaster has been called in to co-host the morning news show with Susanna Reid, Ranvir Singh, and Charlotte Hawkins on a regular basis.

And during an interview with Albie Amankona, the 65-year-old was accused of having a “Alan Partridge moment,” which sparked outrage online.

Richard Madeley makes a ‘faux pas’ while interviewing a guest on Good Morning Britain.

Before he realized his visitor was seated next to him in the studio, Richard began directing his questions to the camera as if he were doing a satellite interview.

“Oh, you’re there, sorry,” he said.

“I was conversing with you as if you were in Winchester or something.”

The gaffe was dubbed a “Accidental Partridge” moment on Twitter, and it’s not the first time Richard has been compared to Steve Coogan’s famed comedic character.

We looked at some of the instances on Good Morning Britain that people described as “full Partridge.”

After Euro 2020, describing a penalty as a “easy shot” is no longer acceptable.

Richard Madeley spoke to Dexter Rosier, the inspirational 9-year-old child who wrote poignant messages to the England footballers who missed penalties in the heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat.

Richard asked Dexter if he had ever missed a penalty, and when the child admitted he had, Richard explained why a penalty should be scored in the first place.

“Isn’t that the whole point of a penalty?” he asked. It’s supposed to be a simple goal shot.”

Susanna Reid said, “Don’t rub it in, Richard!” in reaction to his statement.

Susanna Reid’s comments on Shamima Begum are confusing.

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid were talking about the latest developments in Shamima Begum’s bid to return to the UK when he took off his glasses to express his thoughts, which left his co-host clearly perplexed.

“Obviously, after the war, we had the Nuremberg trials, and we executed a lot of Nazis and imprisoned a lot of others, and we eventually let them go, but we didn’t go after the Vietnamese,” he continued.

“As far as I can tell, we didn’t go after the Vietnamese; we just went.”

