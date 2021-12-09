Richard Madeley’s daughter was rushed to the hospital after eating too much cheese on I’m A Celebrity.

Chloe Madeley, Richard Madeley’s daughter, has disclosed that she was taken to the hospital after eating too much cheese.

The 34-year-old daughter of Good Morning Britain host Richard, 65, admitted to rushing to the hospital after overindulging.

According to the Mirror, Chloe’s brother Jack documented the event by publishing a screenshot of the Madeley family’s WhatsApp group on Instagram.

Jack’s note read: As the family reminisced about the unexpected Christmas episode, “CHLOE, do you recall having to go to the hospital on Christmas Eve because you had actually eaten too much cheese? I’m surprised we don’t discuss it more as a family.

“For the past 10 minutes, I haven’t been able to quit giggling about it. Please tell me this isn’t a dream.” He went on to explain why his sister needed medical help, saying, “You had like four wheels of Camembert to yourself and went into shock.” Chloe responded, “Hahahahahaha. Yes, it did happen.” The amusing interaction follows Chloe’s recent comments on her father’s early exit from I’m A Celebrity.

Richard was forced to leave the ITV show due to a medical emergency, which meant he had broken free from the camp’s Covid bubble.

Chloe paid a poignant homage to her father on her Instagram story, writing: “Thank you so much for your thoughtful messages.

“Dad is well; we’ve been talking to him all day, and he’s just furious that he can’t return to camp due to Covid limitations.”

“But he did himself proud. He worked hard and maintained his cool, collected, polite, and amusing demeanor.”