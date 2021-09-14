Richard Madeley was obliged to intervene in the GMB row to support Susanna Reid.

Today, Richard Madeley sprang to Susanna Reid’s defense after she became embroiled in a heated discussion with an activist.

Insulate Britain’s Liam Norton came on the show after the group caused traffic congestion on the M25 yesterday.

The group’s goal, according to Liam, is to persuade the government to insulate more people’s homes in order to help relieve the climate issue.

In a heated debate, however, Richard and Susanna found holes in his claims for causing traffic congestion.

Susanna pointed out that all the cars stopped in traffic on the highway were contributing to the climate crisis by idling.

“Susanna,” Liam said. I’ll say it again: you’re well aware that what you just said is absurd.”

“I wouldn’t have said it if I thought it was ridiculous,” Susanna remarked.

Liam contended that the government’s £1.3 billion was “crazy” and that perhaps billions of dollars were required.

“So Susanna is silly because you say so,” Richard interjected. “Listen, you’ve got a really good lash of the whip, you closed off by calling my co-presenter ridiculous, and we’re out of time.”

Richard continued to shout over Liam, saying, “We’re out of time, we’re out of time, but I appreciate you coming in.”