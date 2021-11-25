Richard Madeley teases a comeback to I’m A Celebrity in the future.

Richard Madeley has hinted at a return to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in the future. following his forced withdrawal from this year’s show

After getting ill in the early hours of Thursday morning at Gwrych Castle in North Wale s, the 65-year-old TV presenter was brought to hospital as a precaution.

Richard stated on Instagram that he was “gutted” to be quitting the ITV show less than a week after it premiered.

Richard Madeley gives a statement following his departure from I’m A Celebrity.

He expressed himself as follows: “Hello, everyone! First and foremost, let me state unequivocally that I am in perfect health. I became unwell in the early hours of the morning and was rushed to the hospital as a precaution.

“I had to leave the castle and all the great stars who remained in the camp since I had shattered the Covid’bubble’ by leaving the camp.”

Richard, on the other hand, hinted a return to the show next year, indicating that he would like to visit Australia.

He continued, ” “Obviously, I’m disappointed to be departing so soon, but the safety of all of the campmates comes first. I’m very enthusiastic to follow their voyage, and even more so now that they’ll be in a location that’s a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me along on my brief but unforgettable journey – I’ve met some wonderful people and had the time of my life.”

During a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares, Richard slipped headfirst into a sewer of decaying fruit and vegetables on Wednesday’s edition of the show.

The presenter had to search a room “full with castle critters” for ten hidden stars while rotting food was dumped on him from above.

According to an ITV representative, “Richard became ill early in the morning and was seen by our on-site medical team.

“As a precaution, he was brought to the hospital; the health and safety of our campmates is our first priority.”

Richard, who is best known for co-hosting This Morning with his wife Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 finalists competing at Gwrych Castle in North Wales this year.

“We were,” a Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”