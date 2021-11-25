Richard Madeley of I’m A Celebrity was brought to the hospital after becoming ill in camp.

I’m a Celebrity’s (I’m a Celebrity) After becoming ill in the camp, Richard Madeley was brought to the hospital.

Medics went to the Welsh Castle in the early hours of the morning to assist the Good Morning Britain host.

The 65-year-old was sent to A&E after his unexpected sickness alarmed production staff and his co-stars.

The show’s on-site medical crew saw him right away and took him to the hospital as a precaution.

The bosses of I’m A Celeb… have tweeted today (Thursday): “Richard became ill in the early hours of the morning and was immediately examined by our on-site medical team.

“As a precaution, he was brought to the hospital; the health and safety of our campmates is our first priority.”

It comes following Richard’s participation in the Kitchen Nightmares trial, which saw him plunge headfirst down a chute before being showered with putrid fruits and vegetables.

He was dismayed when he received only four stars out of 10 after straining to untangle knots during the trial.

According to the Daily Star, Richard was ecstatic before entering the castle to face all of the strange and fantastic difficulties posed by hosts Ant and Dec.

He commented to the press at the time: “I’m hoping to be chosen for the trials.

“You have to expect people to laugh, and I think this is going to be a bl**dy good time.”