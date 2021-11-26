Richard Madeley of I’m A Celebrity is expected to receive a large payout after being forced to leave camp.

After being forced to leave I’m A Celebrity, Richard Madeley is expected to earn £200,000.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Good Morning Britain host got ill and was brought to the hospital.

The 65-year-old is believed to be “totally fine,” but he was not allowed back into camp after breaking the show’s coronavirus “bubble” regulations by going to the hospital.

“Our rigorous Covid procedures mean Richard has regretfully had to leave the program as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle,” an I’m A Celebrity representative said.

“He’s been a fantastic campmate, and we appreciate him being a part of our series.”

Richard initially stated that he understood why he couldn’t return, but then stated that he was “enraged” by the decision.

Richard is anticipated to be paid his fee in full, estimated to be £200,000, despite spending only four days in the Welsh castle.

According to the Daily Mail, he is expected to receive his full salary because he did not leave on his own volition.

The bosses of I’m A Celebrity… informed The Washington Newsday that they would not debate or comment on this.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, GMB host Richard is worth roughly £3.75 million.