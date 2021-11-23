Richard Madeley of I’m A Celeb stuns viewers with an unrecognizable throwback image.

A flashback snap of veteran broadcaster Richard Madeley has put his fans in a state of shock.

While incarcerated in The Clink on I’m A Celebrity, the 65-year-old has no access to his social media accounts.

Friends and family, on the other hand, have taken control of his Instagram account as he prepares to be named King of The Castle this season.

They’ve sent out a letter thanking people for their support for Richard, and they’ve delighted fans by sharing a snapshot from Richard’s childhood.

“Lots of beautiful comments about how well Richard looks in the castle,” the caption reads, “but do you think he could still rock a pair of flares?”

Laughter erupted in the comments section as family members and fans reacted to the newly discovered 1970s photo.

“I can’t look at this without laughing,” Richard’s daughter Chloe wrote on Instagram.

“What a LEGEND,” Bryony Gordon exclaimed.

“Just great, go Richard,” Anne added. “We are devoted to you.” “Absolutely love him!!!” Sarah wrote. I’m just tuning in for him.” Richard’s response to winning a cake in the Don’t Blow It Challenge had fans in stitches last night.

As he nibbled into the prize-winning dessert, the news anchor waxed poetic.

“My taste receptors were joining in a harmonic chorus of ecstasy,” he explained. “It’s better than any cake I’ve ever had.” Fans who were watching the show on Twitter, however, believed that the response was a little exaggerated, given that the participants were only on their second day.

“It’s rather horrible that they haven’t even been in a week and they are acting like that about cake,” one user commented.

“It’s been two days, and they’re acting like they’ve never eaten cake before,” said another.