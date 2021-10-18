Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain was chastised for his ‘personal’ Kate Middleton remark.

Susanna Reid and the 65-year-old presenter hosted the ITV news programme on Monday.

The presenters discussed the key news stories of the day, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s announcement of the Earthshot Prize Awards last night.

Each year, the prestigious ceremony will award five £1 million prizes to individuals who have contributed solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental issues, with the purpose of raising awareness of climate change’s repercussions.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were present at the lavish dinner last night, but many people were offended by Richard’s remarks about Kate Middleton’s beauty.

“Kate, she’s very tiny, isn’t she?” he said. “It’s a teeny-tiny waist.” “Isn’t that the case?” Susanna laughed in response to Richard’s comment. She has a stunning physical look.” On the other side, fans of the show on Twitter slammed the host for his “personal” remarks.

“Does Richard really need to make personal remarks about Kate like that?” Louise had inquired.

“Following a program on Good Morning Britain about the Earthshot prize event, Richard Madeley comments on Kate’s slender physique!” Garry stated. It could have been more acceptable to make a comment on the news item itself.” “You give a beautiful story about #Earthshot, and @richardm56’s first criticism is on how little Kate is,” Paul said. @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GMB @GM “So, despite all of the rhetoric about the environment and Earthshot, Richard can only talk about Kate’s waist size!” Christine said. Typical! Please make an effort to concentrate.”