Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain makes an unfortunate gaffe on live television.

Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain has been chastised by viewers following a gaffe on today’s show.

Susanna Reid, 65, joined the 65-year-old presenter on Monday’s edition of the breakfast news program.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown was interviewed by the two to discuss the global vaccine deployment.

However, fans of the show witnessed Richard make a geographical error while they were discussing the logistics of distributing the vaccine over the world.

“It’s not just packing these boxes onto planes and sending them out to areas like Africa,” he explained. “We’ve got to have the infrastructure to deliver the vaccines, haven’t we?”

Gordon Brown moved on from the gaffe by discussing how the vaccine distribution is progressing across the continent.

“Yes, we’ve been working on that as well, and we’re getting the money to deliver it to African countries so that they can improve their ability to administer vaccines not just in cities, but also in rural regions and small towns,” he stated.

However, after the mishap, fans of the show flocked to Twitter to slam the host.

“Jesus Christ,” said @ItsInsense. On #GMB, Richard Madeley just called Africa a country.”

“RICHARD!!!! ” said @miss sahhara. AFRICA DOESN’T EXIST AS A COUNTRY!!! IT’S A COUNTRY! ”African countries” is a phrase used to describe countries that are similar to Africa.

“Countries like Africa,” @CarolineCadRae added, alongside an eye-roll meme.

“Third world,” as @clairelsimpson put it, “countries like Africa.” Richard Madeley isn’t sure if he belongs on TV in 2021.”

“He didn’t say that…,” @ComradeDelBoy replied. Please assure me he didn’t say anything like that.”