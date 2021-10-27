Richard Madeley of GMB has a heated argument with his mother when she calls him “dumb.”

During a heated debate, Richard Madeley of Good Morning Britain told an Insulate Britain advocate, “I don’t appreciate being patronized.”

Today, the M25 will become a “place of nonviolent civil resistance,” according to Insulate Britain.

To reduce the chance of accidents, the road-blocking climate organization advised motorists to avoid the motorway from 7 a.m. or reduce their speed to 20 mph.

Mum was ’embarrassed’ on the street until a stranger knelt down to assist her.

It is in response to National Highways, which is owned by the government, obtaining a fresh court injunction prohibiting activities that hinder traffic on its 4,300-mile network of motorways and main A-roads in England.

This is the fourth injunction issued in response to the protests of Insulate Britain.

Since September 13, activists have blocked highways for 15 days, causing anguish for vehicles stranded in long traffic lines.

The M25, the UK’s main highway, has been repeatedly targeted by protesters.

Insulate Britain campaigner Tracey Mallaghan spoke as a spokesman about the roadblock protests.

Richard questioned her about the repercussions of her and the organisations’ conduct after a mother suffered a stroke as a result of eco-protesters blocking the M25 and delaying her son’s transport to the hospital.

“If it had been my mother, I would have been enraged and heartbroken at the time,” Tracey added.

“However, when you return home, you must face reality: three to four years to save humanity’s future, do you understand what it means for my children?”

“So you’d let your own mother have a near-fatal stroke?” Richard asked.

“Three to four years before my kids face an unfathomable future,” Tracey said.

“You’re not addressing the question, are you?” Richard asked.

“And you’re not asking the correct questions,” Tracey added.

“Well, that’s my decision to be honest with you,” Richard replied.

“Is it because you’re uncaring or too afraid to look at the reality of our situation?” Tracey wondered.

Tracey kept asking if Richard was ‘too heartless,’ ‘too fearful,’ or’stupid’ throughout the debate.

Richard expressed his dissatisfaction with her response by saying, “I don’t appreciate being patronized.”

“Thank you for not answering a single question,” Richard stated at the end of the interview.