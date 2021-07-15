Richard Madeley makes a ‘faux pas’ while interviewing a guest on Good Morning Britain.

On today’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Richard Madeley was accused of having a “Alan Partridge moment.”

The TV host has been compared to the renowned British comedic character in the past.

Richard and co-host Susanna Reid were joined by Albie Amankona of the Conservatives Against Racism for Equality organization in a section on today’s show to explore the racist abuse directed at England football team stars in the aftermath of Euro 2020.

The boy who sent Marcus Rashford’s letter received a standing ovation for his anti-racism message to Boris Johnson.

Despite the fact that Mr Amankona was seated next to him in the studio, Richard Madeley was talking directly to the camera as he introduced the guest.

Richard quickly realized his goof after delivering his first question.

“Oh, you’re there, sorry,” he said.

“I was addressing you as if you were in Winchester or something. What country are you from? ”

Albie Amankona confirmed he was from Chiswick, prompting viewers to compare the gaffe to that of Steve Coogan’s fake broadcaster:

“Richard Madeley on his A game this morning before going full Alan Partridge,” tweeted Paul King (@Paul King Tours).

@GMB @richardm56 is so #AlanPartridge – so many faux pas – didn’t even realise a visitor to be interviewed was sitting next to him,” Barbara Gubbins, CBE (@BarbaraJGubbins) tweeted.

“#GMB Richard Madeley has another Alan Partridge moment thinking he is talking to somebody miles away while sitting next to him in the studio,” the Magical Tipster (@MagicalTipster) added. #Aha” #Loveit #Aha” #Aha” #Aha” #A