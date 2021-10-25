Richard Madeley has come under criticism from GMB viewers for his remark about Angela Rayner.

Viewers of Good Morning Britain have chastised Richard Madeley for questioning Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader appeared on the show to explore the possibility of exclusion zones for anti-vaccine activists who disseminate misinformation and falsehoods outside of schools.

Mr Madeley, on the other hand, quickly switched the subject to Sir Keir’s working relationship with Angela Rayner and asked him about internal party politics.

Google Maps Street View captured a woman’s X-rated moment.

Mr Madeley’s inquiry centred on Angela Rayner’s notorious remark at a Labour conference reception in September, in which she referred to Conservative MPs as “scum.”

Sir Keir responded to Ms Rayner’s remarks at the time by remarking, “It’s not the terminology I would have used.”

“Every day, Angela and I talk. Of course, we have a lot of common ground and a lot of differences.” Mr Madeley brought up the subject again, citing an item from the weekend that said Sir Keir was’sidelining’ Ms Rayner in favor of Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Viewers of Good Morning Britain, on the other hand, were offended by Mr Madeley’s framing of his inquiry.

“Is it true, as reported in several Sunday newspapers yesterday from well-placed sources, that you are now sidelining Angela Rayner because of her comments about Tory scum, that you found those embarrassing and obviously in light of the terrible events that happened two Fridays ago incredibly poorly timed, and that you’re keeping her out of sight and bringing other people in?” Mr Madeley asked.

“Does that ring true?”

“No, that’s not true; every Sunday, I get all of the newspapers and faithfully go through them, reading dozens of things that appear to be happening but have nothing to do with the truth,” Sir Keir remarked.

However, many were outraged when Mr Madeley responded, “So she’s still your best gal, is she?”

“Is she still your best gal,” one Twitter user asked. “Peak Partridge for Richard there.”

“Madeley wonders if Angela Rayner is still Kier Starmer’s “best gal,” as CazzyLou put it.”

“Is she still your best girl?” Tracey wondered. @richardm56 @richardm56 @richardm56 @richardm56 @ “How patronizing!” “Richard Madeley asking Kier Starmer if Angela Rayner is still “his best girl,” Fi tweeted, along with a face-palming emoji.

“Another foot in mouth moment,” Jen observed.