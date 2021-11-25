Richard Madeley gives a statement following his departure from I’m A Celebrity.

Richard Madeley has stepped down from I’m A Celebrity after being rushed to the hospital for a’medical emergency.’

The GMB host became ill early in the morning and was treated by I’m A Celebrity’s on-site medical team.

Richard was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but he lost his spot on the show as a result.

Richard said in a statement: “First and foremost, let me state unequivocally that I am in perfect health. I became unwell in the early hours of the morning and was rushed to the hospital as a precaution.

“I had to leave the castle and all the great celebs who remained in the camp because I had shattered the Covid’bubble’ by leaving the camp.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be going so soon, but the safety of all of the campmates comes first. I’m really looking forward to following their travels, especially now that they’ll be in a place that’s a little warmer than Gwrych Castle…” Thank you to everyone who helped me along on my brief but unforgettable journey — I’ve made some wonderful friends and had the time of my life.” According to an I’m A Celebrity spokeswoman, “Richard has regretfully had to leave the show due to our rigorous covid regulations, as he is no longer in the bubble that the celebrities form when entering the castle.

“He’s been a fantastic campmate, and we appreciate him being a part of our series.”