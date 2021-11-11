Richard ‘Lowtax’ Kyanka, the founder of Something Awful, died at the age of 45.

Former comedy website administrator Kevin “Fragmaster” Bowen returned to the online forum to report Kyanka’s death.

“I guess I should preface this by saying this isn’t a joke, especially considering I’m blogging for like the first time in 10 years or whatever, but I got the horrible news today directly from Rich’s family,” Bowen said in a post on Wednesday.

“Lowtax is no longer alive. I didn’t inquire about specifics. I’m not aware of any specifics. I’m not sure what Rich’s current thoughts are. I’m not here to answer questions; instead, I’m here to inform you. I really don’t want to tell you this. But there you have it.” On Kyanka’s Facebook page, friends paid tribute to him, with many praising him for having a significant impact on online culture and helping to shape it in the late 1990s and early 2000s.