Richard Bacon was caught on camera hosting Good Morning Britain without his trousers on.

Richard got up from his desk to explain viewers how to utilize a QR code for their ‘1 Million Minutes’ campaign, which he co-hosted with Kate Garraway.

He did, however, appear to have forgotten that he was missing his trousers.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to debate the unexpected turn of events.

“Richard in his shorts, how bold,” Harry exclaimed.

“Haha, half-dressed Richard,” Sue joked.

“Dear Richard, love the show but where are your trousers, hun, have they done a runner?” Helen tweeted.

“@richardpbacon in shorts and slippers, love it!” Shane commented. The advantages of working at a desk.” “Hahah, nice shorts Richard,” Vicky remarked. “You got up, showing everyone how to pledge, and you didn’t recall that you hadn’t dressed from the bottom down,” Kate stated later in the performance in response to the comments.

“I put in all this work, I’ve got matching shoes, I’ve got everything together, and he falls flat on his face.”

“Some legs are worth seeing,” Richard replied.

“I’ll put some trousers on a little later, it’s cool outside,” he continued.