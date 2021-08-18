Richard Bacon of Good Morning Britain was perplexed when he returned to the broadcast.

Richard Bacon was welcomed back to Good Morning Britain today.

The 45-year-old presenter joined Charlotte Hawkins on the latest edition of the ITV news series, which is presently rotating between guest hosts.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions, it was Richard’s first appearance on the show since social distancing measures were enforced.

Kate Garraway of Good Morning Britain has a beautiful request for her husband Derek.

“I mean, a few things have changed obviously, post-COVID, we’re a little further away aren’t we at the moment,” Charlotte Hawkins said, “but you get used to how things work.”

“Do we yell at our visitors?” Richard inquired. “They’re so far away!” exclaims the narrator.

Richard joked when panelist Kevin Maguire recommended he make hand motions, saying, “Thankfully, Kevin, I can lip read, so I think I’ll be fine.”

Richard’s return to presenting news from his career as a game show producer in America was met with a heartfelt welcome on the broadcast, as he acknowledged to feeling overwhelmed by his return to delivering news.

“News and current affairs are my first loves, and I love coming back and talking about subjects that matter. This is an enthralling experience.”

Richard wrote a welcome to his mother, a program lover who said she preferred it when a different presenter is on duty.

“She prefers it when Richard Madeley hosts instead of me,” he joked.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their delight at Richard’s reappearance.

“Yes, back on TV!!!!!,” one user exclaimed. The one who raises the stakes. Please continue to use him.”

“Well hello, Richard Bacon!” said another. I think he should definitely stay.”

“Loving Richard Bacon,” said a third person. We need to sign him up for the long haul.”