Richard Bacon has been named as the next host of Good Morning Britain.

Richard Bacon is set to return to Good Morning Britain this month to present the ITV breakfast show.

Broadcaster Richard is set to be a guest presenter on the show later this month.

Richard will be on television for four days, starting on Wednesday, August 18 and ending on Monday, August 23.

In a GMB squabble, Kerry Katona criticizes a ‘dirty and repulsive’ behavior.

On Wednesdays, he’ll be joined by Charlotte Hawkins, Kate Garraway on Thursdays and Fridays, and Ranvir Singh on Mondays.

Richard Bacon said: “Not only am I coming home to London to guest present Good Morning Britain this month, but being back on British breakfast broadcasting feels like coming home also.

“I can’t wait to meet the team again, and I’m really looking forward to working with Kate, Ranvir, and Charlotte on the show.”

Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain, Editor said: “Our mix of guest hosts on Good Morning Britain alongside our brilliant existing family of presenters has been a great success over recent months, and brings a diverse range of perspectives on the day’s news agenda.

“We’re delighted that Richard can return to join us this summer.”

Following Piers Morgan’s retirement earlier this year, Good Morning Britain is still without a full-time host.

Piers departed the next week after walking off set after an altercation regarding Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Susanna Reid, his co-host, has remained on the show, with a variety of other hosts joining her.