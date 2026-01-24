RHS Outlines Bold Strategy to Safeguard Gardens from Future Droughts

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is ramping up efforts to protect its five iconic English gardens from future water shortages, revealing emergency plans to tackle potential droughts. The charity, which oversees renowned sites like Wisley, Hyde Hall, and Rosemoor, announced a commitment to water conservation projects in 2026 after last year’s severe droughts. These efforts will focus on improving water capture and management strategies.

Preparing for Drier Years Ahead

In the wake of increasingly erratic weather patterns, the RHS is emphasizing the importance of preparing for future droughts by taking immediate action. The charity is investing in rainwater storage, upgrading water systems, and redesigning garden landscapes to adapt to changing weather conditions. New projects will include the installation of rain gardens and expanded water storage, alongside efforts to reduce consumption through innovative irrigation techniques.

Tim Upson, RHS Director of Horticulture, said that water is essential not only for maintaining plant health but also for supporting broader environmental systems. “Water is the lifeblood of any garden,” he emphasized. “As we face drier conditions, our approach is to prioritize water collection, storage, and management to ensure our gardens continue to thrive.”

In addition to improving water storage, the RHS is exploring the use of grey-water from domestic sources such as showers and sinks. The organization is also working on enhancing soil health through research and continued monitoring of water usage across its gardens.

Adapting to Climate Change

The charity’s bold strategy marks a shift towards focusing more on adapting to climate change, as global warming increases the volatility of weather patterns. Last year saw the driest spring in over a century, coupled with record-breaking summer temperatures. With the risk of future droughts, the RHS is preparing its gardens—including Harlow Carr in North Yorkshire and Bridgewater in Greater Manchester—for more extreme conditions.

By tracking water usage across various plant types, the RHS hopes to predict future needs and optimize the allocation of resources. The organization is keen on understanding the fine balance between providing enough water to plants while avoiding over-stressing them, which can lead to health issues and reduced biodiversity.

As part of its comprehensive strategy, the RHS will continue to innovate and share its findings with UK gardeners to help them prepare their own gardens for a new, drier reality. “There’s a sweet spot between ensuring plants are resilient during dry spells while keeping them healthy,” Upson concluded, highlighting the importance of adjusting water usage to support long-term growth.