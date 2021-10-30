Rewinding the clocks to 2021: Will my iPhone’s and Android’s clocks automatically update?

It’s that time of year when the days get significantly shorter and the nights get darker.

After any Halloween party celebrations, British Summer Time is slated to expire tonight, which means we’ll be gaining an extra hour in bed tomorrow morning.

The clocks change twice a year, and it’s sometimes a source of uncertainty as to whether we gain or lose one hour.

However, remembering the phrase “spring forward, fall back” will help you distinguish between the two.

This implies that the clocks will be set back at 2 a.m. tonight; however, will your phone automatically adjust to the new time?

The good news is that mobile phones should automatically update, however this depends on the model you have.

Apple iPhones, iPads, and Macs update themselves, but it’s a good idea to double-check that’set automatically’ is enabled in your ‘date and time’ settings.

If you have an Android phone, make sure you have ‘automatic updates’ turned on.

Wall clocks and the time on devices like ovens, on the other hand, may need to be manually changed.

What is the purpose of changing the clocks?

To make the most of natural daylight, the clocks are set back.

On the last Sunday of March, the clocks will advance by one hour to mark the commencement of British Summer Time at 1 a.m.

Spring advancing the clocks means lighter evenings for commuters returning home from work and more sun in the evenings.

However, for those of us who get up early, the return to Greenwich Mean Time when the clocks go back means a brief return to darker mornings.

If you use your phone’s alarm to help you get up early, the time should immediately change on your device, but it’s always a good idea to double-check your settings.